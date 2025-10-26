Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Ravens in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears are putting their four-game winning streak on the line as they visit the Baltimore Ravens, With momentum going, they will need all the pieces to escape this Sunday with one more win. Hence, the question must be asked: will running back D’Andre Swift play?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Swift is expected to play against Baltimore. He was questionable for a groin injury but it won’t deter him from playing a crucial game, as the team already listed him as an active player for this week. The Bears have the longest winning streak in the NFL alongside the Broncos and Patriots.

Swift has been massively improved after the Bears’ bye week. Before the rest, he was averaging 3.4 yards per carry. After the bye, Swift is on a roll averaging 7.1 yards per attempt, surpassing 100 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown in each game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift has good company on the Bears’ backfield

Ben Johnson loves a good running game but the head coach wasn’t expecting seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai to be this good this early. It’s been a 70/30 committee for the last few weeks as Monangai has proven himself worthy of having snaps.

Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears

Advertisement

Monangai’s snaps have been increasing and he is coming off a career-game as he had 94 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 15 touches. While Swift is certianly RB1, Monangai has a defined role in this offense.

Advertisement

see also Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s net worth: How rich is he?

There are good news for the Bears

It was supposed that the Bears were going to be tasked with stopping quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now that he’s been ruled out, Caleb Williams will have to outplay Tyler ‘Snoop‘ Huntley. While not easy, because Baltimore’s season is on the line, it’s better to avoid facing Lamar.

Advertisement

The Bears have their secondary depleted by injuries. Therefore, not having to worry about Jackson’s deep passes will be incredible for them. They can now stack the box to stop Ravens‘ running back Derrick Henry.