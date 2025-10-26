Trending topics:
NFL

Is D’Andre Swift playing today for Bears vs Ravens in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears are visiting the Baltimore Ravens. It's a tough game but will be even tougher if their weapons are not there. Will running back D'Andre Swift play?

By Bruno Milano

D'Andre Swift, running back for the Chicago Bears
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesD'Andre Swift, running back for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are putting their four-game winning streak on the line as they visit the Baltimore Ravens, With momentum going, they will need all the pieces to escape this Sunday with one more win. Hence, the question must be asked: will running back D’Andre Swift play?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Swift is expected to play against Baltimore. He was questionable for a groin injury but it won’t deter him from playing a crucial game, as the team already listed him as an active player for this week. The Bears have the longest winning streak in the NFL alongside the Broncos and Patriots.

Swift has been massively improved after the Bears’ bye week. Before the rest, he was averaging 3.4 yards per carry. After the bye, Swift is on a roll averaging 7.1 yards per attempt, surpassing 100 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown in each game.

Advertisement

Swift has good company on the Bears’ backfield

Ben Johnson loves a good running game but the head coach wasn’t expecting seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai to be this good this early. It’s been a 70/30 committee for the last few weeks as Monangai has proven himself worthy of having snaps.

Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears

Advertisement

Monangai’s snaps have been increasing and he is coming off a career-game as he had 94 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 15 touches. While Swift is certianly RB1, Monangai has a defined role in this offense.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s net worth: How rich is he?

see also

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s net worth: How rich is he?

There are good news for the Bears

It was supposed that the Bears were going to be tasked with stopping quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now that he’s been ruled out, Caleb Williams will have to outplay Tyler ‘Snoop‘ Huntley. While not easy, because Baltimore’s season is on the line, it’s better to avoid facing Lamar.

Advertisement

The Bears have their secondary depleted by injuries. Therefore, not having to worry about Jackson’s deep passes will be incredible for them. They can now stack the box to stop Ravens‘ running back Derrick Henry.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Ben Johnson warns the NFL about Caleb Williams’ Bears situation
NFL

Ben Johnson warns the NFL about Caleb Williams’ Bears situation

Caleb Williams delivers strong self-critique after Bears’ big win over Saints
NFL

Caleb Williams delivers strong self-critique after Bears’ big win over Saints

Ben Johnson’s assistant has a special focus on the revenge game between Caleb Williams’ Bears and the Saints
NFL

Ben Johnson’s assistant has a special focus on the revenge game between Caleb Williams’ Bears and the Saints

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers reportedly get Chris Olave trade update from New Orleans Saints

Better Collective Logo