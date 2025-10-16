Is Jaylen Warren playing TNF tonight for Steelers vs Bengals in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to visit the Cincinnati Bengals to open Week 7 of the NFL season. With the mission in mind being to continue dominating the AFC North, many are wondering if the team will have Jaylen Warren as the running back for this game.

After missing a couple of games, Warren came back in Week 6 and immediately took over the Steelers backfield. He is one of a kind in a sense. Warren is a good runner, a great blocker, and a pass-catching threat. He is arguably one of the most complete and underrated backs in football.

He has no injury designation for tonight’s game, meaning he should be all but set to make an impact against the Bengals. Warren is one of the best backs in the league at forcing missing tackles and subsequently, earning yards after contact according to Fantasy Points Data.

Warren’s skillset should be in full display

As explained before, Warren can block, run and catch passes. The clip below is proof of that. But also, Warren should have a positive game script for tonight’s game. The Bengals are the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL and are usually trailing, so more carries are in order as well.

Also, Bengals have allowed 30 or more receiving yards to five running backs already this season and the Steelers love going to Warren for a checkdown. Hence, it should be a very good game for the running back.

The Steelers could make a big leap towards the AFC North title

The Steelers are 4-1, all the rest of the teams in the AFC North have a losing record. However, the “closer” ones to them are the Bengals (2-4). If Pittsburgh wins, it will keep improving their record, distancing from its rivals and last but not least, get the tiebreaker on its favor too.

Mike Tomlin‘s team is always a frisky one, but the offense has looked improved this season, the defense is always a top-tier unit and the rest of the AFC North has been underwhelming. It’s a golden opportunity for the black-and-gold.