Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could lose Miles Killebrew for the rest of the season. After the game against the Browns, the head coach said the player has a significant knee injury. “He’s our captain, but you guys know the motto that we live by. We can certainly hurt for him as a man, as a teammate, as a brother and as an individual, but, from a football perspective, one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.”

The loss would be tough, as Killebrew is a key player on special teams. The leader of that unit has been called to the Pro Bowl twice and is one of the captains alongside Aaron Rodgers, Cam Heyward, and T.J. Watt.

This non-contact injury has sparked a lot of controversy, as it could be a result of the poor field conditions at Acrisure Stadium. Steelers and Browns players complained about the situation, and the NFLPA has stated that they are already investigating it to prevent it from happening again. This was Tomlin’s answer when he was asked if the field had caused the Killebrew’s injury. “I have no idea.”

Who got injured with Steelers?

Miles Killebrew got injured in the Steelers’ last game against the Browns, and multiple reports have pointed out that he might miss the rest of the season. The special teams player has been officially ruled out for Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.

Another loss for the game at Cincinnati is Calvin Austin III. The wide receiver has not recovered from his shoulder issues and is out. DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson will take on the heaviest workload, combined with the multiple tight ends on the roster.

