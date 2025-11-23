Is Kenneth Walker III playing today for Seahawks vs Titans in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks need to know if running back Kenneth Walker III will play as they visit the Tennessee Titans. It’s important as he is a big-time playmaker for the team and this is a game where the script might command a highly-used running game.

Walker popped up as questionable on the injury report due to a glute issue but Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Walker is active for today’s game. He is part of the running back committee that the Seahawks use.

Walker has played 10 games this season. He has 606 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. Walker has never played a full season in the NFL due to injuries, but at least for now, he will keep playing.

Who’s the other part of the committee?

Running back Zach Charbonnet serves as the second back of the team. He has more than 100 attempts this year and he has 105 yards with six touchdowns. Meaning, while Walker averages 4.5 yards per attempt and Charbonnet just 3.3, Charbonnet is used mainly as the red zone back.

Charbonnet is less explosive than Walker, so the Seahawks need Walker to help them carry the ball accross the field. Then Charbonnet appears and puts the final touches once inside the opposing 20 yards.

Tennessee is bad against the run

The Titans are 1-9 this season. Also, they are not good defensively, especially against the run. Tennessee is the seventh-worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 134.7 yards per game.

The Titans also have the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL, the Seahawks shouldn’t take long to score on them. Seattle is the third-best scoring offense in the NFL. In fact, this game is very inclined in favor of Seattle.