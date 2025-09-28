Is Malik Nabers playing for Giants vs Chargers today in Week 4 of 2025 NFL season?

The New York Giants host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Many fans are wondering whether Malik Nabers will play for the NFC East club after dealing with a shoulder issue.

The Giants have started the 2025 campaign on the wrong foot. Sitting at 0-3, the team has struggled to find consistency, and things don’t appear to be improving week to week.

For their fourth game of the season, the Giants welcome the undefeated Chargers to MetLife Stadium. However, Nabers’ availability was in doubt after he picked up a shoulder injury in Week 3.

Is Malik Nabers playing today for Giants vs. Chargers?

During the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Malik Nabers suffered a shoulder injury that limited his playtime. This raised concerns about whether he would be able to suit up against Los Angeles.

Nabers sat out Wednesday’s practice due to the injury, but fortunately, he was cleared to play in Week 4. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the rookie wide receiver has recovered and will be available for Sunday’s matchup.

This game is crucial for the Giants, who desperately want to avoid an 0-4 start. Still, the task won’t be easy against a Chargers squad that has yet to lose and looks like a serious AFC West contender.

Is Malik Nabers a good Fantasy Football start in Week 4?

Even though Malik Nabers is clearly the Giants’ top offensive weapon, his Week 4 outlook in Fantasy Football is uncertain.

Not only will he face a strong Chargers defense, but he will also be catching passes from a new quarterback. Jaxson Dart is set to make his first career start, and the chemistry between him and Nabers remains untested.

