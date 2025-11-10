Is Matthew Golden playing tonight for Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers will look to solidify their position atop the NFC North, and to do so, they’ll have to take down the reigning NFL champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Jordan Love and Matthew Golden’s squad face a tough challenge on Monday Night Football but hope to harness the hostile environment at Lambeau Field to come out on top.

One of the biggest questions for Matt LaFleur heading into this game — which could easily feel like a conference final — is whether Golden will finally see game action alongside his teammates.

The rookie wide receiver has been listed as questionable by the franchise due to a shoulder injury, meaning his availability for the game against the Eagles will be determined as kickoff approaches.

Throughout the week’s practices, Golden was limited in his reps, but the most important news is that he hasn’t suffered any setbacks. This is why he may be available for the coaching staff tonight.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers.

Looking for his first touchdown

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, all eyes may be on rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden, who is still searching for his first professional touchdown.

The first-round pick has shown flashes of big-play potential—already tallying over 260 receiving yards this season—but remains scoreless through eight games. Against a tough Eagles secondary, the young wideout may be keenly focused on finally breaking the plane and celebrating his inaugural trip to the NFL end zone.

An early final

Tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field is much more than just a regular season contest; it’s a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

With both teams atop their respective divisions and among the conference’s elite, this matchup serves as a critical measuring stick. The winner secures vital playoff tiebreakers and sends a powerful message that they are the team to beat on the road to the Super Bowl.

