Is Mike Evans playing today for 49ers vs Broncos in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The San Francisco 49ers host the Denver Broncos in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, but Mike Evans' availability is up in the air.

Injuries have long been a part of Mike Evans‘ career, and the 2026 NFL season has been no different so far. Entering Week 4, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Denver Broncos, Evans is listed as questionable, raising concerns about his availability in Kyle Shanahan’s prolific offense.

“Mike Evans is going to do everything he possibly can to be on the field, expect a pregame workout just to see about his pain tolerance,” Ian Rapoport reported on Evans’ status ahead of Week 4 on NFL GameDay.

Evans is dealing with a rib injury sustained last week during San Francisco’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Evans exited the game on a cart, sending fear through Niners fans. Fortunately, Evans’ injury update after his exit against the Cardinals avoided a worst-case scenario, but he still hasn’t been cleared to play in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season against the Broncos. Time will tell.

Advertisement

Evans vies to be available

According to Rapoport, Evans admitted “he’ll do his best to be out there,” at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 against Denver. That’s encouraging for fans and exactly the kind of message Shanahan and the rest of the team want to hear from their veteran wideout. However, there’s also a fine line between being brave and resilient and rushing one’s way back onto the gridiron.

Mike Evans in practice with the 49ers.

Indeed, Evans has had trouble staying healthy in San Francisco, but it’s also only Week 4. There is a long year ahead, and the Niners would rather miss Evans early on than have him risk an even worse setback. Plus, the offense has been firing on all cylinders as of late, riding on the shoulders of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle.

Advertisement

The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so having Evans available would help, but if he isn’t fully healthy, there might be more to lose than to gain for the 49ers.

Evans’ stats in 2026

So far this season, Evans has appeared in three games but only completed two of them. Operating in a new offense and surroundings, Evans has already proven his reliability to Purdy, catching 12 of 16 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Key takeaways

Questionable status for Week 4 due to a rib injury.

for Week 4 due to a rib injury. Ian Rapoport reported a pregame workout will test Evans’ pain tolerance.

a pregame workout will test Evans’ pain tolerance. Has caught 12 of 16 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns.