Things have not gone to plan for the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the 2025 NFL season. Not only did they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers in their debut, but also saw Xavier Worthy leave the game with an early injury after an accidental collision with Travis Kelce. To make matters worse, a challenging test is upon them with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting Arrowhead on Sunday.

The timing for the Super Bowl LIX rematch is far from great, considering Kansas City is 0-1 and dealing with concerning injuries in the WR room. Therefore, Chiefs Kingdom is wondering whether Worthy will play in Week 2.

The second-year wideout is still questionable for the Eagles game, having missed Wednesday’s practice. Fortunately, Andy Reid ruled out two concerning scenarios for Worthy by dismissing the option of surgery or placing him on Injured Reserve, a measure that would force Worthy to miss at least four games.

Early in the week, Reid said Worthy will be evaluated “day-to-day,” so the Chiefs are taking their time before confirming his status to play Philadelphia. Still, a Week 2 return looks like a long shot. But a Week 3 appearance may be in the cards.

Xavier Worthy could return in Week 3 vs Giants

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Week 3 could be a realistic return date for Worthy. The wideout suffered a dislocated shoulder after colliding with Kelce against the Chargers, making his return date unclear.

Russini, however, believes Worthy’s return could be on the national spotlight, as she “wouldn’t be surprised” if he’s ready just in time for the Chiefs‘ Sunday Night Football showdown against the New York Giants on September 21.

It may not be precisely what Chiefs fans want to hear—the ideal scenario would be to play the Eagles at full strength to heal the wounds from the 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX in February.

However, the situation could be worse. The less time Worthy spends on the sidelines the better, and if Week 3 is the earliest he could return, Kansas City would have to take it.