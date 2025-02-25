NFL News: Sean McDermott reveals what Josh Allen and the Bills need for the 2025 season

The Buffalo Bills enter the offseason with a clear priority—giving Josh Allen more weapons in the passing game. Sean McDermott recently spoke at the NFL Combine, addressing the team’s needs for the upcoming season. With the team once again favored to perform well, his insights are crucial as they prepare to meet high expectations.

Head coach McDermott acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly when it comes to stretching the field. “I am a believer in stretching the field horizontally and vertically. I thought we did that at times but probably not enough this year,” he admitted. While the Bills had moments of explosiveness, they lacked consistent deep-threat ability, something they will look to address moving forward.

McDermott also emphasized the importance of speed in modern offenses. “Can you always benefit from adding more speed? Absolutely,” he stated. Buffalo’s receiving corps had its ups and downs in 2024, with rookie Keon Coleman showing promise but also dealing with injuries. He expects a strong offseason from Coleman, saying, “We’re looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity and come back and have a really, really, really strong offseason.”

Beyond personnel changes, the Bills are also making adjustments to their coaching staff, officially adding four new assistants for 2025. Among them is special teams coach Chris Tabor, whose experience McDermott highly values. “Probably one that was higher up on my scale was experience, veteran experience,” he explained.

McDermott supports Allen’s MVP award

Despite the team’s challenges, Sean McDermott made sure to recognize Josh Allen’s outstanding season, especially after being named NFL MVP. “It validates his leadership this year, the way he played on the field,” he said, praising Allen’s growth both on and off the field. With Allen at the helm, the Bills believe they are still in Super Bowl contention, but it’s clear that adding more firepower to the offense will be a priority in the coming months.

Bills’ receiving corps were good in 2024

The Bills’ wide receivers had a dynamic 2024 season. Khalil Shakir led the group with 76 receptions for 821 yards and 4 touchdowns, showcasing his reliability and playmaking ability. Keon Coleman made a significant impact with 29 receptions for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 19.2 yards per reception.

Mack Hollins also contributed with 31 receptions for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns, proving to be a valuable asset in the receiving corps. These players collectively bolstered the Bills’ offense, each bringing their unique strengths to the field.