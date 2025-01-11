Trevor Lawrence had a disappointing 2024 NFL season, largely due to several injuries. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback missed the last five games after suffering a concussion, and his recent update on the matter has shocked many.

The Jaguars were seen as potential dark horses for the 2024 season. Trevor Lawrence had shown significant improvement in recent years, leading many analysts to believe he could guide Jacksonville to success this campaign.

However, those expectations proved too high. The Jaguars ended the season with a disappointing 4-13 record, prompting criticism of Lawrence as the primary figure responsible for the team’s struggles.

Trevor Lawrence addresses how he’ll handle concussions moving forward

Before the 2024 season, the Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. His previous progress had convinced the AFC South club to fully commit to the former Clemson standout.

Despite high expectations, the Jaguars finished third in the AFC South with a 4-13 record. Notably, five of those losses occurred without Trevor Lawrence on the field.

Lawrence struggled to stay healthy throughout the season. The most concerning incident came in Week 13, when a late hit by the Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair resulted in a concussion that prematurely ended Lawrence’s season.

Some analysts believe Lawrence’s failure to properly slide to avoid the hit contributed to the injury. Despite the scare, Lawrence recently revealed that he is not overly worried about concussions and doesn’t see them as a major concern.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars

“It doesn’t necessarily worry me,” Lawrence said about concussions, via transcript from the team. “I think it’s something that can be scary, I guess, seeing it after the fact and not really knowing what was going on. In that moment, I didn’t know that was happening, I was out, so I didn’t know. So, it’s kind of weird. It’s just weird seeing it after the fact, but I don’t know if ‘worried’ is the right word moving forward.

“I think it’s something that you definitely are aware of and just you don’t want to get a lot of concussions, obviously. That’s an easy answer there. I don’t want to have more of them, you want to limit them, but I think right now it’s not something I’m overly concerned about. I just want to be able to protect myself and obviously, don’t want to continue that trend because that can definitely affect how long you play if you keep getting those. I want to stay healthy. I want to avoid those shots to the head when I possibly can.”

What is Trevor Lawrence’s contract with the Jaguars?

Lawrence’s comments have drawn comparisons to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues. The Dolphins quarterback has suffered multiple head injuries, a situation no team wants for their highly paid signal-callers.

In 2024, the Jaguars signed Lawrence to a massive 5-year, $275 million contract. However, if he doesn’t take measures to avoid concussions, his tenure—and his ability to stay on the field—could be in jeopardy, risking both his health and the team’s investment.

