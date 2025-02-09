Jalen Hurts could face NFL fine for wearing ‘banned’ cleats in Super Bowl LIX against Chiefs

As a quarterback, Jalen Hurts is one of the key players who should know the rules, but it seems he doesn’t mind breaking them during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was spotted wearing cleats that violate NFL regulations.

Photographic evidence shows Hurts warming up on the field before the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, clearly wearing black and red Air Jordan 1s cleats. These colors are not permitted as NFL rules state cleats must be black, white, or an official team color.

This isn’t the first time Hurts has broken such rules, but what’s more surprising is that the Eagles support this violation. They posted a photo on X of Hurts wearing the ‘illegal’ cleats with the word “UNBANNABLE” in uppercase, knowing it could result in a fine for Hurts after the game.

Developing story…