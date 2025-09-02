Trending topics:
NFL

Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to count on key weapon vs Cowboys despite preseason scare

Another pair of hands could help Jalen Hurts during the first game of the season. Despite some limitations during the preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles need all the personnel they can get against the Dallas Cowboys.

By Richard Tovar

Jalen Hurts could be getting some extra help in the game against the Dallas Cowboys, as A.J. Brown is expected to be available for the season opener after he was not included on the initial injury report.

“Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who missed a chunk of training camp with a hamstring issue, isn’t even listed on the season’s initial injury report. He’s on track to face the Cowboys on Thursday night,” Pelissero reported on X.

Developing story…

