Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to count on key weapon vs Cowboys despite preseason scare

Jalen Hurts could be getting some extra help in the game against the Dallas Cowboys, as A.J. Brown is expected to be available for the season opener after he was not included on the initial injury report.

“Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who missed a chunk of training camp with a hamstring issue, isn’t even listed on the season’s initial injury report. He’s on track to face the Cowboys on Thursday night,” Pelissero reported on X.

Developing story…