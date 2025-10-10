Jalen Hurts makes NFL history despite Eagles’ loss vs Giants on TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ season is spiraling down but their quarterback Jalen Hurts is making NFL history. Despite losing to the New York Giants, Hurts accomplished a feat no one else has ever done.

NFL Plus posted that “Jalen Hurts becomes the first QB in NFL history to record 60+ rush TDs in his first 6 career seasons” on X. Not Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Michael Vick, the record now belongs to Hurts.

The Giants were able to win the game but that didn’t stop Hurts from scoring with the team’s trademark ‘Tush Push‘. Arguably the sports’ most unstoppable move, the Eagles are the masters behind it and it’s all thanks to Hurts’ ability to get the play done.

The Tush Push is in serious jeopardy

The Tush Push has been discussed as an unfair play. Teams even voted to ban it but it has remained. However, this season has exposed plenty of Tush Pushes involve early starts from the Eagles’ offensive line, but it’s hard to officiate. Hence, the talk of banning the move is on the rise and Hurts‘ touchdowns might be limited by it.

In fact, the Eagles ran four straight Tush Pushes during Thursday Night Football. This might be taken as a mockery to the NFL. Nevertheless, Hurts is also a very good runner, but probably will need to do more than just push through to keep scoring.

Hurts is an underrated quarterback

Jalen Hurts’ stats will tell you he is one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history. He also has two Super Bowl appearances, sharing that privilege with Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson as the only active QBs to play on multiple Super Bowls. However, he is perennially underrated.

His long throws are also a thing of beauty and he can serve as a dual-threat quarterback too. However, he is not an ego guy. Meaning, he doesn’t care about inidividual stats, he cares about winning. When compared to other quarterbacks, his stats might not be stellar. Still, many would trade individual accolades to have Jalen Hurts’ career.