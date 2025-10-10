Trending topics:
NFL

Jalen Hurts makes NFL history despite Eagles’ loss vs Giants on TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles might have lost to the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football but that didn't stop Jalen Hurts from making history.

By Bruno Milano

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ season is spiraling down but their quarterback Jalen Hurts is making NFL history. Despite losing to the New York Giants, Hurts accomplished a feat no one else has ever done.

NFL Plus posted that “Jalen Hurts becomes the first QB in NFL history to record 60+ rush TDs in his first 6 career seasons” on X. Not Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Michael Vick, the record now belongs to Hurts.

The Giants were able to win the game but that didn’t stop Hurts from scoring with the team’s trademark ‘Tush Push‘. Arguably the sports’ most unstoppable move, the Eagles are the masters behind it and it’s all thanks to Hurts’ ability to get the play done.

Advertisement

The Tush Push is in serious jeopardy

The Tush Push has been discussed as an unfair play. Teams even voted to ban it but it has remained. However, this season has exposed plenty of Tush Pushes involve early starts from the Eagles’ offensive line, but it’s hard to officiate. Hence, the talk of banning the move is on the rise and Hurts‘ touchdowns might be limited by it.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In fact, the Eagles ran four straight Tush Pushes during Thursday Night Football. This might be taken as a mockery to the NFL. Nevertheless, Hurts is also a very good runner, but probably will need to do more than just push through to keep scoring.

Saquon Barkley tried to stop the Giants from letting him hit free agency and join the Eagles

see also

Saquon Barkley tried to stop the Giants from letting him hit free agency and join the Eagles

Hurts is an underrated quarterback

Jalen Hurts’ stats will tell you he is one of the winningest quarterbacks in NFL history. He also has two Super Bowl appearances, sharing that privilege with Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson as the only active QBs to play on multiple Super Bowls. However, he is perennially underrated.

Advertisement

His long throws are also a thing of beauty and he can serve as a dual-threat quarterback too. However, he is not an ego guy. Meaning, he doesn’t care about inidividual stats, he cares about winning. When compared to other quarterbacks, his stats might not be stellar. Still, many would trade individual accolades to have Jalen Hurts’ career.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Saquon Barkley reveals what the Eagles are missing amid two-game losing streak after falling to the Giants on TNF
NFL

Saquon Barkley reveals what the Eagles are missing amid two-game losing streak after falling to the Giants on TNF

Sirianni admits what failed in Eagles’ disappointing loss to Giants
NFL

Sirianni admits what failed in Eagles’ disappointing loss to Giants

Is Saquon Barkley playing today for Eagles vs Giants on TNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Saquon Barkley playing today for Eagles vs Giants on TNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers gets hit with bad news as Steelers’ key weapon will miss game vs Browns in Week 6
NFL

Aaron Rodgers gets hit with bad news as Steelers’ key weapon will miss game vs Browns in Week 6

Better Collective Logo