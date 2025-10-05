AJ Brown has had a disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season. Amid trade speculation, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made their final decision on potentially moving on from the wide receiver.

The beginning of this campaign has been far from ideal for Brown. The star wideout is on pace for what could be his worst season yet, raising concerns within the organization.

In recent days, rumors suggested that Philadelphia might consider parting ways with Brown. However, the NFC East powerhouse has now reportedly made its stance clear regarding a possible trade.

Report: Eagles not open to trading AJ Brown

Despite Brown’s underwhelming production, the Eagles are not hitting the panic button. The team believes patience is the right approach with their star receiver.

Philadelphia remains undefeated this season, which makes the idea of moving on from Brown even less logical. While trade rumors grew louder, the defending Super Bowl champions have no intention of parting ways with him.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have shut down any possibility of a trade involving AJ Brown. The team believes the wideout can rebound and play a pivotal role in their push for back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

A tough 2025 NFL season

It is clear that AJ Brown is not having his best year so far. After four games, the talented wide receiver has only 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown—numbers far below what is expected from a WR1.

The Eagles’ offense has leaned on other weapons for Jalen Hurts, including Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith. Still, Brown has the talent to bounce back at any moment and remind everyone why he is considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

