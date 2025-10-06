Jalen Hurts takes accountability for Eagles’ loss vs Broncos in Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles had a 4-0 record before their game against the Denver Broncos. They lost and every time something happens to this team, a cloud of doubts appear, despite them being the Super Bowl champions. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts, took responsibility for what’s going on.

The Eagles were winning 17-3 in the third quarter and ended up losing. The offense picked up only 48 yards on five possessions after that. The last play was Hurts sending a ball where both receivers, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown tried to grab and ended up colliding with each other. Smith said the team wasn’t on the same page as the Broncos came back and won the game.

“I can’t tell you what the issue is,” Hurts said after the game. “Ultimately, I can take accountability for everything and take responsibility for it all. The lack of execution and maybe lack of sense of urgency in how our operation is. And so I take the responsibility for all of it because I’m just trying to find solutions for it.“

Even Saquon Barkley is struggling

Saquon Barkley had a historic season in 2024 where he surpassed the 2,000-yards. This year, he hasn’t even reached a 90-yard game. Against the Broncos, he only had six rushes for 30 yards. He has four touchdowns but the production isn’t even close to what it was last season.

Saquon Barkley, star running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

This could all culminate in a circus. This team is notorious for two things: winning and creating drama. Now imagine if the Eagles don’t even win, the drama would rise to an all-time high. Receiver AJ Brown is already posting stuff on his social media channels, DeVonta Smith is calling out the passing game and this is with a 4-1 record.

The Eagles must look at the offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore left his offensive coordinator job to become the New Orleans Saints head coach. To replace him, they promoted four-year Pass Game Coordinator Kevin Patullo to OC. It’s ironic that now the passing game is in big trouble.

The 16th-ranked passing offense won’t do when you have Brown, Smith and a tight end like Dallas Goedert. It seems like everyone is going their own way instead of rallying like a unit.