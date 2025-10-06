Saquon Barkley listed with knee injury: Eagles’ RB depth chart behind him

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t practice on Monday but if they would have, star running back Saquon Barkley wouldn’t have practiced. He appeared in the team’s injury report with a knee injury. The team has other options on the depth chart albeit not as good.
If something were to happen to Barkley, the Eagles have AJ Dillon, Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby to replace him. Still, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley just has general soreness and shouldn’t be in jeopardy to play next week.
This is a developing story…
