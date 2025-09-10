Aaron Glenn, Jets part ways with Justin Fields weapon after costly mistake vs Steelers

There are mistakes that define a player’s destiny, especially at the start of a season. In the case of the New York Jets, one of quarterback Justin Fields’ key weapons did not deliver his best performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading Aaron Glenn to make a final decision.

The Steelers’ victory came through an epic comeback in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ franchise prevailed with a 34-32 finish. The Jets failed to come out on top, and within the coaching staff there is a firm belief that it was due to costly mistakes that must be corrected.

In that sense, Glenn is wasting no time. The Jets’ head coach has made an irreversible decision about one of the franchise’s offensive weapons. Fields will have one less target when thinking about his deep passes and offensive bursts against heavyweights like Pittsburgh.

Who is the player leaving the Jets?

The offensive weapon cut from the Jets is none other than wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who lost a key fumble on Sunday, and in the end, it cost him his job. The information was revealed by NFL insider Brian Costello, while Gipson’s next chapter may soon continue with another franchise.

Xavier Gipson of the Jets

Gipson was in his third season with the Jets, having joined the New York franchise in 2023. Wearing the green jersey, he played 35 games and scored one touchdown, recording 27 receptions for a total of 268 yards. Despite being seen as a developing profile, the fumble against the Steelers marked the end of his cycle.

Glenn had issued a foreshadowing statement

After Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Glenn did not mince words when making clear that mistakes are costly on his team. The demand is high. “We cannot have turnovers. … You will not be on the field with this team if you’re gonna cause us to lose games,” the Jets’ head coach declared. Days later, he made the decision to cut Gipson.