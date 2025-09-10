Aaron Glenn’s Jets snatch weapon from Joe Burrow, Bengals after parting ways with Justin Fields teammate

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season brought a tough loss for the New York Jets against the Pittsburgh Steelers, creating ripples beyond just the scoreboard. Aaron Glenn’s team decided to release a receiver after a costly mistake and signed a new weapon for Justin Fields, bringing in a player who could have previously played alongside Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets lost their season opener despite holding a 26-17 lead in the third quarter. Among the key errors was a kickoff return fumble by Xavier Gipson, which allowed the Steelers to score quickly. The receiver, in his third season in New York, was subsequently released.

With a roster spot open, the Jets acted quickly. The organization targeted a player from the Bengals who had the potential to play with Burrow. The hope of quickly syncing with Fields gives New York the opportunity to add a new offensive option.

Who is the Jets’ new wide receiver?

The former Bengals wide receiver signed by the Jets is none other than Isaiah Williams from Cincinnati’s practice squad, brought in to replace Gipson. The information was reported by NFL insider Ari Meirov on X (formerly Twitter).

After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. He played two games with the franchise before being released in November 2024. He was then picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as a kickoff returner in the latter half of the 2024 season. Now, after being on the practice squad, he will begin a new chapter with the Jets.

A challenging context

Williams joins the Jets in a situation where Glenn has emphasized the importance of discipline and ball security, warning that players who make costly mistakes will not remain on the team. The decision to release Gipson highlights Glenn’s commitment to these principles.