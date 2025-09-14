Video: Justin Fields hits his head vs Bills, Jets evaluating QB for a concussion

Justin Fields worried all New York Jets fans when he was taken off the field and entered concussion protocol after taking a hit that caused him to strike his head during the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL season.

“Justin Fields is being evaluated for a concussion,” the Jets announced on their official X account (formerly Twitter). The New York quarterback has not had a history of concussions during his NFL career, although he did experience one incident related to it during his college football years.

Fields had completed 3 of 11 pass attempts, without throwing any touchdowns, in a low-output offensive performance by the Jets against the Bills. Adding to the unfavorable result, the franchise faces the absence of its leader, who was replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor.

How did Fields’ injury play out?

Fields was on the field when he was sacked by Joey Bosa and entered the medical tent. In the video of the play, it is noticeable how Fields falls on his back and hits his head, prompting a concussion evaluation.

The Jets had a physically challenging afternoon, as before Fields left the field due to a head hit, cornerback Michael Carter II exited with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable to return. At this point in the season, injuries can be a significant obstacle for a franchise looking to improve its performance.

Second consecutive loss for the Jets

The Jets fell 30-10 to the Bills in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, posting a low-output performance that leaves the franchise with a 0-2 record. A 20-3 lead for Buffalo at halftime sealed New York’s chances, and although the Jets balanced the score in the second half, they were unable to turn the game around.