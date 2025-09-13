With the return of activity, the National Football League (NFL) resumed its Saturday routine and updated its game-day accountability report with actions from the previous week. This time, a teammate of quarterback Justin Fields in the New York Jets received a penalty following a play involving Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the end of each week, the NFL reviews all games to identify unsportsmanlike or violent conduct, imposing fines on the players involved. In this case, a gesture was the reason for the fine against a Jets player after their loss to the Steelers.

The matchup between New York and Pittsburgh featured a cross-quarterback duel between Fields, who played for the Steelers last season, and Rodgers, who spent the past two years with the Jets. Rodgers was involved in a play that ultimately resulted in a penalty for a member of the New York franchise.

Who is Fields’ teammate that was fined?

The NFL fined Jets edge rusher Will McDonald for a “violent gesture,” pretending to throw a grenade after sacking Rodgers. Fields’ teammate in New York must pay $14,491. The league’s decision was reported by insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter).

McDonald was notified of the infraction and can appeal the league’s decision. If he does, the cases are handled by appeals officials and former NFL players such as Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson. The first week of the league was marked by incidents of this kind, beyond the one involving the Jets and Steelers.

Where do NFL fines go?

The fines collected by the NFL each week are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support former players in need, in addition to sending funds to the NFL Foundation to further promote the health, safety, and well-being of athletes at all levels. This support extends to youth football and the communities that sustain the game.