Jordan Love’s Packers receive update, adding uncertainty over whether Micah Parsons will play vs Commanders

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a solid 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, showcasing an efficient offense and an impenetrable defense. This win not only marked the start of the campaign but also featured the debut of Micah Parsons with the franchise led by quarterback Jordan Love.

In his first game with the team, Parsons made an immediate impact by recording a sack on quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, significantly contributing to the defensive pressure that limited the Lions to just 13 points. The offense led by Love delivered when it mattered, securing the victory.

Parsons’ addition has revitalized Green Bay’s defensive line, and he is expected to continue playing a crucial role in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, his physical condition remains uncertain following his turbulent departure from the Dallas Cowboys. In this regard, the latest update provides some clarity about his availability.

Will Parsons play against the Washington Commanders?

The Green Bay Packers have listed star linebacker Micah Parsons as questionable for their upcoming Thursday night game against the Commanders, joining teammates Zach Tom and Aaron Banks on the injury report. Parsons has quickly become a cornerstone of the team’s defense.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers.

His questionable status is a significant concern for the Packers, as Parsons is expected to play a pivotal role in pressuring quarterback Jayden Daniels. The medical staff will closely monitor his condition, with the short turnaround between Sunday and Thursday games being a factor to consider.

How is Parsons looking?

A back injury affected Parsons in the days leading up to his debut in the 2025 NFL season with the Packers. The 26-year-old linebacker has previously stated that the extended inactivity following his departure from the Cowboys limits his ability to perform at full potential in the early games. His status remains day-to-day.