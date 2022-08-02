The Baltimore Ravens will have the same kicker for the upcoming season and it's not because there aren't others available but because Tucker is definitely the best kicker in the league right now.

The Baltimore Ravens are set for the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL and this year they are considered slightly more favorites than last year. Harbaugh knows that he has a good team, only that defensive problems have ruined his plans in recent years.

Two Super Bowl titles for the Baltimore Ravens, both winning in the 21st century, one during 2000 and another ten years ago in 2012. In 2021 they did not make the playoffs and that year was the end of a playoff appearances streak from 2018 to 2020.

Last season was hard to assimilate for Harbaugh and the Ravens since the team was in good form until Week 12 with a record of 8-3 and after a couple of losses in Week 13 and 14 the worst was going to happen, Lamar Jackson injured his ankle and missed the last four games of the 2021-2022 season.

Justin Tucker the best kicker of the league

Tucker is a household name in the NFL, he is a celebrity like Tom Brady and other famous players and Tucker has been playing for the Ravens since 2012 and since then he has established himself not only as the best kicker in the franchise but also as the most accurate placekicker in the league with 91.1%.

Justin Tucker's contract was one of the highest in the NFL for a kicker, he signed a 4-year contract for $20,000,00 million in 2019 and in 2022 he will earn $3,500,000. Tucker will be a free agent in 2024.

Who is the other NFL kicker who earns the same as Justin Tucker?

Chris Boswell of the Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed a new 4-year contract of $20,000,000 through 2025. He will have a base salary of $3,260,000, slightly less than Tucker but at the same time they are tied for the highest-paid kickers in NFL history.