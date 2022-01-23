Kansas City Chiefs play against Buffalo Bills for a game in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US

Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet in a Divisional round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM (ET). The visitors are strong but the home team is in better shape than before. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch and live stream in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in a divisional round looking for another Super Bowl after losing a recent one against the Buccaneers. The regular season was good for the Chiefs, and the first game of the 2022 postseason against the Steelers was even better.

The Buffalo Bills had a relatively easy schedule during the regular season, they won against small teams but also won a couple of big games against the Chiefs and Patriots. The Bills' offense is likely to be considered one of the best of the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, City Name, Country/State.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs won against the Steelers 42-21 in what was Ben Roethlisberger's last game, but the regular season was not that easy for the Chiefs, they had serious problems during the first weeks of the regular season. The Chiefs have postseason experience, but they lost a game against the Bills in Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes is the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, this season he has thrown for 436/658 passes completed, 66.3%, 4839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the team's top running back with 517 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills have the number one defense of the season, but they haven't shown their full potential yet, this is the perfect opportunity for the Bills to show the world why they are playing in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The Bills allow only 17 points per game as the number one defense, and the team's offense is ranked number three scoring 28.4 points per game.

Josh Allen is the starting quarterback for the Bills, in his first game of the 2022 postseason, Allen threw for 21/25 passes completed, 84%, 308 yards, 5 touchdowns with no interceptions. This is his third straight year in the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are home favorites with -1.5 points to cover and -118 money at DraftKings, current NFL playoff offer Bet $5, Win $280. This offer will run through the Super Bowl. They have recovered from a bad start in the regular season and their offense game is better in the playoffs. Buffalo Bills are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +108 moneyline. The totals are offered at 54 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Chiefs -1.5.



DraftKings Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 / -118 Totals 54 Buffalo Bills +1.5 / +108

