One of the most exciting games in th end of the 2022 NFL preseason will be the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Here you will find all the info about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

The 2022 NFL preseason is ending and one of the best games to watch this week is the one between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. In this article you will find all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still one of the most feared teams in the NFL. Despite they lost Tyreek Hill, who is now playing for the Miami Dolphins, they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster as his replacement, so Patrick Mahomes still has a valuable target to throw his passes to.

As for the Green Bay Packers, of course Aaron Rodgers is again the big star to follow this year. The quarterback decided to stay in Wisconsin with a huge contract extension, but he has now to prove he is worthy of that money with some Vince Lombardi trophies for his team.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri .

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

Kansas City will host this interesting game, which will be their last one before the 2022 NFL season. They have a 1-1 record after loosing to the Bears in Week 1, but defeating the Washington Commanders next. They will try to get a win in front of their fans against one tought team.

Whereas the Packers, it will be a challenging year for the team, but mostly for Aaron Rodgers. Last season, Green Bay was one of the strongest teams in the league, but the 49ers surprised them in the Playoffs and defeated them in the Divisional round at Lambeau Field.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

This attractive Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Despite having the home advantage, the Kansas City Chiefs are not the favorites for this game with a +100 in the odds. The Green Bay Packers, for the oddsmakers, have more chances to win with a -120.

BetMGM Kansas City Chiefs +100 Green Bay Packers -120

* Odds via BetMGM