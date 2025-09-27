NFL News: Kevin Stefanski speaks on Shedeur Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns

The NFL season didn’t get off to the best start for the Cleveland Browns, but their recent win over the Packers gave Kevin Stefanski a bit of breathing room heading into the week. Joe Flacco remains the starting quarterback for now, but the HC knows he has an intriguing prospect in Shedeur Sanders—someone he could turn to for valuable reps if the situation calls for it.

While Dillon Gabriel is currently listed as Flacco’s primary backup on the depth chart, Stefanski isn’t closing the door on anyone—especially after seeing the daily effort from this quarterback group, who continue to give their all in every practice.

A few days ago, Sanders stated that he feels ready to play if called upon. In response to those comments, the HC made it clear to the media that everyone is doing a great job—and that he needs all his players to be ready for any situation that might arise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, he’s doing a good job,” he told reporters. “I hope all of our guys feel like they’re ready . . . and they’re working very hard at it. We do a lot of work with our players, rookies, vets, all our guys, spending every available minute that we have with them, getting them ready physically, mentally, whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, out on the field. So all of our guys are working very hard.”

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

Shedeur feels ready to step in

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland following a dramatic fall in the most recent NFL Draft. However, his confidence remains sky-high, and he believes he’s fully capable of taking the reins of this team if his coach calls his number.

Advertisement

see also Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes bold forecast for Myles Garrett’s future

“I know for sure, I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” he said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland.

Advertisement

“I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands,” Sanders also added. “If things happen, things pan out where I play, then I’ll be out there and I’ll be ready to play. I’m ready to play right now.”

Cleveland’s upcoming tests

With the main goal of building on last weekend’s performance and securing another win this season, here’s a look at the upcoming games on the Cleveland Browns’ schedule:

Advertisement

Advertisement