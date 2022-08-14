Las Vegas Raiders play against Minnesota Vikings for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US today

Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is healthy and strong to start the upcoming regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams with the biggest projection for the upcoming 2022-2023 regular season since they have a good offensive line that could be key for the team to reach the playoffs faster despite sharing the division with another big favorite like Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings are a franchise that sometimes has a good season and the next year they have a bad season. But 2021 was negative for them with an 8-9-0 overall record so they are likely to perform better in 2022.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Storylines

The Las Vegas Raiders know that the AFC West Division is tough as the Kansas City Chiefs will be favorites as long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback. But the Raiders just need to focus on winning as many games as possible and preventing a loss to the Chiefs from knocking them out of the playoff path.

The Minnesota Vikings had a difficult schedule during the 2021-2022 NFL season, they lost games against the defending champions the Los Angeles Rams and division rival Green Bay Packers in the last three weeks of the regular season and that ended their struggle to get there. to the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are home favorites with -4.5 spread and 1.48 moneyline that will pay $148 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a stronger offensive line and their new WR weapon is ready. Minnesota Vikings are underdogs with +4.25 ATS and 2.70 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Raiders 1.48

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -4.5 / 1.48 Totals 36.5 Minnesota Vikings +4.25 / 2.70

