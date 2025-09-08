Liam Coen reveals key area Trevor Lawrence must improve ahead of Jaguars’ upcoming games

In a game somewhat impacted by harsh weather conditions, the Jacksonville Jaguars held true to expectations and defended their home turf with a season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers. While Trevor Lawrence showed solid flashes in several areas, Liam Coen remains confident that the quarterback can elevate his game to an even higher level.

Travis Hunter’s official debut with the franchise had a major impact on the team’s performance, leaving little doubt about their objective this season: to take control of the AFC South.

Part of the Jaguars’ success was due to Trevor Lawrence’s performance, though Liam Coen pointed out a specific area where the quarterback can still make strides as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I thought he had great communication. We were in and out of the huddle. Had the one delay, but that was really a communication fault of us as coaches. I thought he handled things well. I thought he had not a great third quarter, to be honest.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass.

Advertisement

“You know, we need to be more accurate and complete some of those balls when we have people open, but I thought overall, for his first start in a new system, he handled it really well. He got us in and out of plays. He had to can a lot of plays, and he did it effectively and efficiently. I was proud of his leadership.”

Advertisement

see also Super Bowl champion alongside Patrick Mahomes teams up with Trevor Lawrence after recent NFL trade

A solid debut for Lawrence

In a reassuring display of offensive stability, Trevor Lawrence delivered a solid performance to kick off the new NFL season, guiding the Jacksonville Jaguars to a convincing 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

After a lengthy weather delay in the first half, Lawrence and the Jaguars found their stride, showcasing a well-balanced attack. While the final stat line (19-for-31, 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) might not jump off the page, Lawrence was in complete command of the new HC Liam Coen, making timely throws and avoiding the major mistakes that plagued him at times last season.

The Jaguars’ success was built on a strong rushing attack, but it was Lawrence’s poised leadership that set the tone, providing a promising sign for a team with high expectations for 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where will the Jaguars play their next game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play their next game on Sunday, September 14, 2025, against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SurveyCan Trevor Lawrence become the quarterback the Jaguars need to reach the Super Bowl? Can Trevor Lawrence become the quarterback the Jaguars need to reach the Super Bowl? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE