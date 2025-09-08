Jaguars trade Tank Bigsby to Eagles: Who does Trevor Lawrence have in the backfield now?

Despite winning in week one of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles engaged in a shocking trade to send Tank Bigsby to the City of Brotherly Love. Now, fans wonder who are left to play the halfback position behind Trevor Lawrence on the field.

After shipping RB2 Bigsby to the Eagles, the Jaguars are left with a bundle of candidates to take over the vacant spot in the depth chart. However, not many as reliable as Bigsby had proven to be.

Now, Lawrence will be looking at a different running back room. Travis Etienne Jr. remains the No. 1 option, with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten rounding out the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…