Trending topics:
NFL

Jaguars trade Tank Bigsby to Eagles: Who does Trevor Lawrence have in the backfield now?

Following Tank Bigsby trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, we take a look at the depth at the running back position for Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Federico O'donnell

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite winning in week one of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles engaged in a shocking trade to send Tank Bigsby to the City of Brotherly Love. Now, fans wonder who are left to play the halfback position behind Trevor Lawrence on the field.

After shipping RB2 Bigsby to the Eagles, the Jaguars are left with a bundle of candidates to take over the vacant spot in the depth chart. However, not many as reliable as Bigsby had proven to be.

Now, Lawrence will be looking at a different running back room. Travis Etienne Jr. remains the No. 1 option, with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten rounding out the group.

Advertisement

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
As Jalen Carter faces potential suspension for spitting on Dak Prescott, Eagles sign key player
NFL

As Jalen Carter faces potential suspension for spitting on Dak Prescott, Eagles sign key player

Eagles head coach gets huge advice from Geno Auriemma
College Basketball

Eagles head coach gets huge advice from Geno Auriemma

Jalen Carter reveals if Dak Prescott provoked him before spitting incident
NFL

Jalen Carter reveals if Dak Prescott provoked him before spitting incident

Pettersson's two-word message after Boeser re-signed with Canucks
NHL

Pettersson's two-word message after Boeser re-signed with Canucks

Better Collective Logo