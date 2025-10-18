Maxx Crosby compares Cam Ward to 2-time NFL MVP

While the Tennessee Titans aren’t going through the best moment right now (1-5), rookie quarterback Cam Ward has shown flashes of his talent. The Titans couldn’t move past the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, losing 20-10 after a lifeless performance.

That game was the final straw for the team’s front office. Brian Callahan was fired on Monday, leaving the franchise with a 4-19 record. Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, left a good impression.

He is still young and has a lot of room for improvement, but opponents are seeing that he brings plenty of things to the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maxx Crosby compares Cam Ward to Patrick Mahomes

During this week’s edition of his “The Rush” podcast, Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby talked about Ward’s competitiveness.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Advertisement

“He’s a hell of a competitor, and I love his attitude,” Crosby said. “I know he wants to win really badly. He’s going to have a great career. Guys like that, you can just tell they’re wired the right way. He’s gonna get better and better.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the pass rusher compared Ward to one of his biggest opponents, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

“He’ll wait and wait and wait and wait, and you’re like, ‘Ok, is he really about to hold this motherf****r?’ And you get a hit, but he’s just trying to make an extra play, and you’ve got to respect that because a lot of quarterbacks don’t want to get hit like that. And he doesn’t give a damn, he’s just trying to win,” Crosby said.

The Titans have an intriguing roster that can compete in the future. However, they need the right leader to right the ship and take the squad where they want to go. Ward is a solid prospect, but it didn’t look like he was developing under Callahan.

Advertisement