Micah Parsons’ Packers debut vs Lions comes with one major twist

Micah Parsons’ first game with the Green Bay Packers won’t be an easy one. Despite not being fully ready due to a back injury, the team plans to use him in a different way in his debut against the Detroit Lions.

By Richard Tovar

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up.
Micah Parsons is likely just as eager as Green Bay Packers fans to see him make his debut in the season opener, but since he’s still not fully recovered from a back injury, he’s expected to play against the Detroit Lions in a limited role.

“Micah Parsons, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to make his Packers’ debut vs. the Lions, but he also is not expected to be in on every down, per sources,” Adam Schefter reported on X.

The report also notes that the team doesn’t yet have a concrete plan for his workload: “The Packers still are figuring out how much to play him; it will be some, but not the full amount.” It’s clear the team wants him to debut but without risking a setback to his injury.

Developing story…

