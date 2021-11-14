New England Patriots play against Cleveland Browns for a game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium on November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Building the record at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The New England Patriots are enjoying a positive 5-4 midseason record with a rookie quarterback and tt looks like Mac Jones is the right one to lead the Patriots back to the playoffs. The Patriots have won four of the last five games, the most recent win against Carolina Panthers 24-6 on the road.

Cleveland Browns also have a positive record after winning 41-16 against the Bengals on the road in Week 9. This game against the Patriots will be the fifth for the Browns on the road. After this game the Browns return home to play the Detroit Lions.

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns: Storylines

The start of the season was bad for the Patriots with a 16-17 loss to Miami Dolphins and the record after four weeks was negative at 1-3. But in Week 5 the Patriots beat the Texans 25-22 to start a nearly unstoppable road of victories. The last three games were victories against New York Jets 54-13, Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 and Carolina Parnthers 24-6. The New England Patriots offensive line is scoring an average of 25.6 points per game as the 10th best, and the defense is highly effective allowing only 18.9 points as the 4th best.

Cleveland Browns have won just two games in the past five weeks against the Denver Broncos 17-14 and a recent win against the Bengals on the road. That game against the Bengals was the Browns' second on-road victory after two consecutive losses at Los Angeles 42-47 and at Kansas City 29-33. The team rests on Bye Week 13. The Cleveland Browns have the 13th best offense of the season scoring 24.9 points per game and the defense allows 21.8 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -130 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home this season at 1-3. Cleveland Browns are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +120 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: New England Patriots -130.



FanDuel New England Patriots -2.5 / -130 Totals 45 Cleveland Browns +2.5 / +120

* Odds via FanDuel