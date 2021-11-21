New York Jets play against Miami Dolphins for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets and Miami Dolphins meet in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Win or nothing at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The last two weeks were losses for the Jets against the Colts 30-45 and Bills 17-45. The most recent loss was at home just after winning a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31.

Miami Dolphins won in Week 9 against the Ravens as underdogs at home, that victory was the most important for the Dolphins after a pack of losses between Week 2 and 8 of the 2021 NFL season. After this game the Dolphins play at home against the Panthers.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Storylines

New York Jets are having another disappointing season with a negative record of 2 wins and 7 losses. The Jets' only two wins of the season were against the Tennessee Titans 27-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31. The Jets offense has some sparkles from time to time but they can't win games without a good quarterback. The Jets are scoring an average of 17.9 points per game as the 26th offense of the season and defense is the worst in the league allowing 32.9 points per game.

The Miami Dolphins won the last two weeks against the Houston Texans 17-9 and the Baltimore Ravens 22-10. In their last victory the Dolphins won the first half of the game with two field goals, although the Ravens scored the first 3 points of the game that was not enough to prevent the Dolphins from winning thanks to a 49-yard fumble return by Xavien Howard. The Dolphins are scoring an average of 17.7 points per game and the defense allows 25.2 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

New York Jets are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +170 moneyline at FanDuel, they need a win against the visitors to try and make the playoffs. Miami Dolphins are favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -185 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 44.5 points. The best NFL pick for this game is: Miami Dolphins -3.5.



FanDuel New York Jets +3.5 / +170 Totals 44.5 Miami Dolphins -3.5 / -185

* Odds via FanDuel