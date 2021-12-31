New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will clash at the MetLife Stadiuam in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a Free Trial.

The 2021 Super Bowl champions Buccaneers, with Tom Brady leading the teams, hold a 11-4 record this regular season and will be looking for their second win in a row after beating the Carolina Panthers 32-6 last weekend.

The Jets, on the other hand, have been struggling during the entire season and have a record of 4-11. However, they managed to end their negative run of three straight defeats after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date

The Week 17 match of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the MetLife Stadium. It will be the first clash between these two teams this season.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: FOX, NFL Game Pass.