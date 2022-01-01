New York Jets play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium on January 2, 2022 at 01:00 PM (ET). The home offense game is weak and the visitors are ready to win another game. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Jets recently snapped a three-week bad streak with a 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The team hasn't won a game since November 28, but the season is still bad for the Jets with nothing important to note.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eager to start the postseason, but the team has yet to win the last two games of the regular season. In Week 16 the Bucs won against Carolina Panthers and that was the third straight victory on the road for Tampa.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

This season is just as bad as the last for the Jets at 4-11-0 overall but with a recent home win against the Jaguars 26-21. Three of the Jets' four victories in the 2021-22 NFL season were at home and only one on the road against the Houston Texans. The team won a game every three weeks, in short, they lost three consecutive games and won one to end that losing streak. If the Jets continue that trend, they are unlikely to win against the Buccaneers at home. The Jets' offense is scoring an average of 18.4 points per game.

Zach Wilson is the Jets' starting quarterback with 187/330 passes completed, 56.7%, 2013 yards, 7 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mike White played three games as a starter this season for 88/132 passes completed and 953 passing yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on the road, that game was the third of the season where the Buccaneers defensive line allowed less than 10 points. Before that victory the Buccaneers lost to the Saints 0-9 at home. The Buccaneers have not lost a game on the road since Week 10 against Washington Football Team 19-29, the road record is positive for them at 4-3-0. The Buccaneers' offense is the second best of the season averaging 29.5 points per game.

44-year-old Tom Brady is the Buccaneers starting quarterback with 422/632 passes completed, 66.8%, 4580 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

New York Jets are underdogs at home with +13 ATS and +540 moneyline at FanDuel, they won three games at home but the record is negative at 3-5-0. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to win by -13 points to cover and -660 moneyline. The totals is offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -13.



FanDuel New York Jets +13 / +540 Totals 45.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -13 / -660

