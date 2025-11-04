NFL announces strong punishment to Commanders star for repeated violations

The Washington Commanders’ latest outing not only added another loss to the books but also saw multiple key players sidelined with injuries, along with the suspension by the NFL of one of their top stars.

Dan Quinn faces a new headache heading into the upcoming game, as one of his top defensive players has been suspended. Frankie Luvu was handed a one-game suspension for repeated violations of the rule against low-hip tackles.

While the player is expected to appeal the suspension, if the appeal is denied he will not only miss the Week 10 matchup against the Lions but also forfeit a game check worth $508,333. His eventual return is anticipated during the international game against the Dolphins in Madrid.

“Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks,” reported the NFL.

Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders.

Not the first time

The NFL has issued a one-game suspension to Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu for repeated violations of the league’s ban on the hip-drop tackle.

This disciplinary action, which sidelines Luvu for the crucial Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions, makes him the first player suspended under the new rule. Luvu had previously been fined on two separate occasions this season (after Weeks 4 and 8) for the dangerous tackling maneuver, leading the league to escalate the punishment for his third offense.

Week 10 brings plenty of absences

The Washington Commanders’ upcoming Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions looks increasingly challenging due to a depleted roster under head coach Dan Quinn. Commanders suffer multiple injuries in blowout loss to Seahawks, and the fallout continues, headlined by quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering a dislocated elbow, sidelining him indefinitely.

Adding to the defensive concerns, linebacker Frankie Luvu is suspended for repeated hip-drop tackle violations, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is officially out. The absence of key players on both sides of the ball presents a significant hurdle as the team tries to rebound.

