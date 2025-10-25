George Pickens was fined by the NFL and will have to pay $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders in Week 7. The star wide receiver was penalized for taunting.

A few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers let Pickens go, even though he could have been a great complement for Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys have reaped the benefits of that trade, as George has accumulated 607 yards and 6 touchdowns.

His contribution has been fundamental in helping Dak Prescott establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and compete for the MVP award. However, the main goal is to advance in the playoffs and return to the Super Bowl.

Who was fined by the NFL?

In addition to George Pickens, Brock Hoffman, Javonte Williams, and Donovan Wilson were also fined for various actions during the game between Cowboys and Commanders as a result of the NFL’s routine review.

Hoffman was fined $6,111 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), while the harsher penalties went to Williams and Wilson, both for unnecessary roughness under the concept of use of the helmet.

The running back will have to pay $16,830, while the safety received a fine of $23,186. As has been the case this season, the Cowboys are still among the most fined teams by the league following post-game reviews.