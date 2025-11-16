Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a promising start to the 2025 season with a 4-1 record, building a comfortable lead in the AFC North standings over the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, in recent weeks, everything has changed for Mike Tomlin’s team, with losses to the Bengals, the Green Bay Packers, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Although a win against the Colts briefly revived their playoff hopes, the harsh reality is that the Steelers have won only one game in the last month and have dropped to a 5-4 record.

Pittsburgh is far from being a Super Bowl contender, and its priority now is to avoid being overtaken by the Ravens, who are just one game behind. Considering how tough their schedule is, the task looks like an uphill battle.

Who got fined by NFL with Steelers?

Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, was fined $6,656 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

The sequence took place with 9:15 remaining in the second quarter, when Herbig made a hip-drop tackle on Justin Herbert as he attempted to bring him down. The quarterback got up limping but was able to continue in the game.

With Alex Highsmith officially ruled out for the game against the Bengals, Nick Herbig will get another opportunity as an edge rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers as he looks to help T.J. Watt.