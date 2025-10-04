NFL imposes multiple fines on Jalen Hurts’ Eagles teammates for actions in game vs Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their perfect 4-0 run, led by the talent of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite their Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two players were fined by the NFL.

Every Saturday, the NFL releases the list of player fines for unsportsmanlike conduct or violent actions. These sanctions are strictly financial and not disciplinary in terms of suspensions, meaning players do not miss any games for being included in this summary.

Hurts has been the driving force of the Eagles’ offense, standing out through the air and on the ground, establishing himself as one of the most complete quarterbacks in the league. His impact pushes the entire Philadelphia team to give their maximum effort, though at times it leads to some players being fined for excessive plays.

NFL fines two of Hurts’ teammates

The NFL fined linebacker Jalyx Hunt for two separate infractions: a blindside block and a hip-drop tackle, each worth $6,834. Additionally, defensive back Cooper DeJean was fined $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting).

The fines handed to Eagles players after the win over the Bucs come as the NFL increases its focus on actions considered dangerous. These financial penalties send a clear message about the importance of discipline on the field.

How do players pay their fines?

Both players will be responsible for paying the amounts owed, which are deducted directly from their salaries. The money collected each week is donated to charitable organizations and foundations that support players and individuals connected to football.