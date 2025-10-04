Trending topics:
NFL

NFL imposes multiple fines on Jalen Hurts’ Eagles teammates for actions in game vs Buccaneers

The NFL has announced the players fined for Week 4 actions, and two of Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles teammates will have to pay fines for incidents that occurred during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Ignacio Cairola

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their perfect 4-0 run, led by the talent of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Despite their Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two players were fined by the NFL.

Every Saturday, the NFL releases the list of player fines for unsportsmanlike conduct or violent actions. These sanctions are strictly financial and not disciplinary in terms of suspensions, meaning players do not miss any games for being included in this summary.

Hurts has been the driving force of the Eagles’ offense, standing out through the air and on the ground, establishing himself as one of the most complete quarterbacks in the league. His impact pushes the entire Philadelphia team to give their maximum effort, though at times it leads to some players being fined for excessive plays.

Advertisement

NFL fines two of Hurts’ teammates

The NFL fined linebacker Jalyx Hunt for two separate infractions: a blindside block and a hip-drop tackle, each worth $6,834. Additionally, defensive back Cooper DeJean was fined $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting).

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

The fines handed to Eagles players after the win over the Bucs come as the NFL increases its focus on actions considered dangerous. These financial penalties send a clear message about the importance of discipline on the field.

NFL issues severe fine to 49ers RB star Christian McCaffrey after controversial action in loss vs Jaguars

see also

NFL issues severe fine to 49ers RB star Christian McCaffrey after controversial action in loss vs Jaguars

How do players pay their fines?

Both players will be responsible for paying the amounts owed, which are deducted directly from their salaries. The money collected each week is donated to charitable organizations and foundations that support players and individuals connected to football.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Eagles star DeVonta Smith breaks silence on AJ Brown’s online outburst
NFL

Eagles star DeVonta Smith breaks silence on AJ Brown’s online outburst

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles make tough decision regarding key defensive player ahead of Week 5 game vs Bo Nix’s Broncos
NFL

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles make tough decision regarding key defensive player ahead of Week 5 game vs Bo Nix’s Broncos

AJ Brown opens up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles
NFL

AJ Brown opens up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles

Klay Thompson shares what the Dallas Mavericks need to improve to compete for a NBA championship
NBA

Klay Thompson shares what the Dallas Mavericks need to improve to compete for a NBA championship

Better Collective Logo