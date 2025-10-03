Eagles star DeVonta Smith breaks silence on AJ Brown’s online outburst

The 2025 NFL season has not been great for AJ Brown, who recently had an online outburst. Now, Philadelphia Eagles star DeVonta Smith has addressed his teammate’s social media posts and his hint at a potential exit from the club.

After Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, AJ Brown posted a tweet in which he hinted that his time in Philly was coming to an end. He has not had an outstanding start to the season, and rumors suggest he may be eyeing a change of team.

Obviously, those comments had a huge impact within the locker room. While many understand Brown’s frustration, it shocked everyone that he was so open about it despite the team’s solid start to the year.

DeVonta Smith addresses AJ Brown’s recent social media outburst

The Eagles have started the season with a 4-0 record, but their performances have not been great. Despite avoiding defeat, the club has been far from completely dominating its rivals on the field.

One major issue has been the offense. Jalen Hurts has not connected with AJ Brown as much as expected, and the wide receiver is growing frustrated with the lack of involvement.

AJ Brown is on pace to have his worst season yet. After four games, he only has 14 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown—numbers that, as a WR1, he is clearly not satisfied with.

Brown expressed his frustration after the game against the Buccaneers, suggesting that his time in Philly could soon be over. However, DeVonta Smith has shut down these rumors and spoken about his teammate’s situation.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“He wants what’s best for the team,” DeVonta Smith said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “Things aren’t necessarily going our way offensively. I don’t think nothing wrong with him wanting better in that situation. I certainly feel the same way. Offensively, we need to be better.”

Is AJ Brown close to leaving the Eagles?

AJ Brown’s situation with the Eagles has grown complicated. According to reports, his relationship with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni is strained, which may be contributing to his struggles on the field.

While there are currently no strong rumors about a potential trade, the Eagles may be open to exploring options if the wideout’s disappointing start continues. Could Brown’s time in Philadelphia really be coming to an end?