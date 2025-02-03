The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be unstoppable for Sean McDermott and Josh Allen in the NFL playoffs. For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Patrick Mahomes and company eliminated the Buffalo Bills from Super Bowl contention.

While this feeling isn’t something new for the franchise, it might be a turning point in its future. The 2025 NFL season appears to be a make or break year for the Bills, who will need everyone to bring their maximum effort in order to get over the hump.

But some changes need to be made, not only to improve, but also to fill in important vacancies. Shortly after it was reported that a Bills coach is leaving McDermott and Allen, the team found out that another member of the organization is packing his bags.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Bills are losing assistant defensive line coach Matt Edwards, who spent the 2024 NFL season as part of McDermott’s staff.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during warms up prior to playing the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Matt Edwards reportedly leaving McDermott, Bills for Jaguars

Edwards is reportedly leaving the Bills to join the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he’ll serve as primary defensive line coach. The Jags are starting a new era with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach.

Before working with McDermott in Buffalo, Edwards spent two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he contributed as defensive assistant and pass rush specialist coach.

The Bills hired Edwards after Eric Washington’s departure. With Washington hired by the Chicago Bears to become their defensive coordinator in 2024, Marcus West was promoted from assistant defensive line coach.

Another coaching loss for McDermott in Buffalo

Edwards might not be the only coaching departure in Buffalo ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Another assistant leaving McDermott and Allen after losing to Mahomes’ Chiefs again is nickelbacks coach and senior defensive assistant Scott Booker.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports reports that Booker is expected to join the New England Patriots. In Foxborough, he would reunite with Mike Vrabel, a coach that he already worked with on the Tennessee Titans.

McDermott, however, can be glad that his most important assistants are staying in Buffalo, with no changes expected to be made at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator. Only time will tell for how long he and Allen will be able to keep their most valuable assets to bring success to the Bills.