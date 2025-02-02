NFL News: 49ers’ Nick Bosa takes a strong stance on Dre Greenlaw’s future

Nick Bosa hasn’t stayed silent following the end of the 2024 season. He understands that the San Francisco 49ers are undergoing a major roster transition, with some teammates departing while others, like Dre Greenlaw, still have a chance to return. Bosa made sure to address the situation.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Bosa expressed his desire to see Greenlaw back with the 49ers next season. “Obviously, we want him back. I know Saleh is very adamant about that.” However, he acknowledged that the final decision rests with Greenlaw. “[Greenlaw] is going to do what’s best for him, and he should do that at this point in his career.”

Greenlaw has been with the 49ers since the 2019 season, spending his entire NFL career in San Francisco. His 2022 and 2023 campaigns were among his best, recording over 100 combined tackles in each. However, injuries limited him in 2024, holding him to just nine tackles.

Beyond Greenlaw’s future, Bosa also expressed his excitement about Robert Saleh rejoining the team to strengthen the defense. “Familiar face, a guy that I’ve missed. Kind of didn’t know how good we had it when he was there. He FaceTimed me recently, and it was just great to see him. He’s a great person and an awesome coach, so I’m excited.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 15: Nick Bosa #97 and Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Greenlaw’s 2024 Salary and Future Contract

Greenlaw earned a base salary of $8.1 million in 2024, the final year of his two-year, $16.4 million contract signed in 2022. At 27 years old, he could be in line for another significant deal, potentially worth even more.

49ers’ Defensive Struggles and Saleh’s Impact

Bosa believes Saleh can help revive a defense that ranked 29th out of 32 teams last season. The return of the former defensive coordinator appears to be a move head coach Kyle Shanahan also wanted. “I know Kyle, I talked to him before I left, and he was excited to try to pursue him. I haven’t talked to Kyle, but I’m sure he’s resting easy.”