As the San Francisco 49ers strive to extend their winning streak, they are set to clash with the New York Giants in the third Thursday Night Football matchup of the 2023 NFL season. However, their quarterback, Brock Purdy, will be without a key wide receiver for the game.

In recent times, the 49ers have stood out as one of the top teams in the league. They boast a formidable defense that’s known for its strength and a remarkable offense. However, their offensive lineup has undergone significant transformations, with notable changes beginning at the quarterback position.

Brock Purdy won the race against Trey Lance for the starting quarterback role. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant has proven to be a very reliable player, with elite players around him to help him achieve success.

Injury alert: 49ers won’t have a star wide receiver to face the Giants

The 49ers have an extraordinary offense, ehich is an absolute threat for each one of their rivals. Fortunately, Brock Purdy has been surrounded by a lot of talented players, but he won’t have a star wideout available for their Week 3 game against the Giants.

Before their game against New York, the 49ers announced that Brandon Aiyuk will be inactive for the match. The wide receiver has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and the team decided not to take any risks in the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Despite Aiyuk’s absence, the 49ers are still favorites to win against the Giants (-10.5). Deebo Samuel, who has not had a great start of the 2023 season, will now be the primary receiver for Purdy.

When was Brandon Aiyuk drafted?

With the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brandon Aiyuk, former Arizona State player.