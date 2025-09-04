Aaron Rodgers had an unexpected ending following a tumultuous stint with the Jets. A few months ago, shortly after the start of free agency, the team’s new head coach, Aaron Glenn, had him travel across the country to inform him, in a meeting lasting barely 15 minutes, that he was not part of his plans.

Days later, during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that the situation felt disrespectful to him, as Glenn could have communicated the decision with a simple phone call.

From that moment on, both parties went their separate ways. Glenn signed Justin Fields as his new quarterback, while Rodgers opted for one final opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why did the Jets release Aaron Rodgers?

The Jets released Aaron Rodgers because he was not part of Aaron Glenn’s plans. The head coach wanted a fresh start for the franchise in what was his big opportunity after serving as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Now, in an article published by Rich Cimini, an anonymous player spoke about that first major decision by Glenn. A shocking view of the situation. “I respected it. It was like cutting off the head of the snake right away and setting the tone, saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to do it my way.'”

