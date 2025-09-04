Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers labeled ‘head of the snake’ by Jets player, sparking controversy before game against Steelers

A Jets player stirred the pot by calling Aaron Rodgers the "head of the snake," igniting controversy just days before Rodgers faces his former team as new quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers former quarterback of the Jets
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers former quarterback of the Jets

Aaron Rodgers had an unexpected ending following a tumultuous stint with the Jets. A few months ago, shortly after the start of free agency, the team’s new head coach, Aaron Glenn, had him travel across the country to inform him, in a meeting lasting barely 15 minutes, that he was not part of his plans.

Days later, during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that the situation felt disrespectful to him, as Glenn could have communicated the decision with a simple phone call.

From that moment on, both parties went their separate ways. Glenn signed Justin Fields as his new quarterback, while Rodgers opted for one final opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

Why did the Jets release Aaron Rodgers?

The Jets released Aaron Rodgers because he was not part of Aaron Glenn’s plans. The head coach wanted a fresh start for the franchise in what was his big opportunity after serving as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Now, in an article published by Rich Cimini, an anonymous player spoke about that first major decision by Glenn. A shocking view of the situation. “I respected it. It was like cutting off the head of the snake right away and setting the tone, saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to do it my way.'”

Advertisement
NFL News: Steelers send massive sign of hope to Pittsburgh fans about Aaron Rodgers

see also

NFL News: Steelers send massive sign of hope to Pittsburgh fans about Aaron Rodgers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for 2025 season
NFL

Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for 2025 season

Jets lose Justin Fields' star teammate for game against Steelers and likely the rest of 2025 season
NFL

Jets lose Justin Fields' star teammate for game against Steelers and likely the rest of 2025 season

Mike Tomlin reveals the key reason the Steelers must stop Justin Fields in the game vs the Jets
NFL

Mike Tomlin reveals the key reason the Steelers must stop Justin Fields in the game vs the Jets

Inter Miami break silence on chaotic ending to 2025 Leagues Cup final vs Seattle Sounders
Soccer

Inter Miami break silence on chaotic ending to 2025 Leagues Cup final vs Seattle Sounders

Better Collective Logo