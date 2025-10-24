Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers takes a subtle shot at Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with several Pittsburgh Steelers players following a key play in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers spoke about the spectacular nearly 70-yard Hail Mary pass he threw in the game between the Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the quarterback has been praised on social media for the strength of his arm, he appeared frustrated because several players were not in position to make the catch.

“Well, the ball came off good. I felt like I was trying to get to my spot. I thought we had a chance. I think we need to be a little tighter in some of those end of game situations because I’m trying to throw the ball two yards deep in the end zone on the numbers on that play and we weren’t all in the right spot at the right time. So, we got to have everybody on the same page in those crunch time situations. You might only get one or two times a season. We got to be perfect. The line blocked the way we wanted to, I threw the ball the way I wanted to and we had a chance.”

In fact, one of the players who was most criticized after that play was DK Metcalf, who didn’t even jump for the ball despite appearing to be in an ideal position to contest it. Although it seemed almost impossible, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a real chance to win that game with the Hail Mary.

What’s the Steelers’ record now?

The Steelers have a 4-2 record and remain in first place in the AFC North. However, they face three very tough games against the Green Bay Packers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals are in second place with a 3-4 record without Joe Burrow but with a revitalized Joe Flacco, while the Ravens will look for an epic comeback from 1-5 with the return of Lamar Jackson.

