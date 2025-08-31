Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: After trading Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones and Cowboys give massive contract extension to another star

Following the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys are making a statement. Jerry Jones has secured a key star signaling that the team is ready to stay competitive.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to face a new chapter without Micah Parsons. After the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, uncertainty is high around Brian Schottenheimer’s team.

The offense looks very promising with stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, who arrived from the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the running game starts clicking, the results could be outstanding.

However, the main problem in recent years has been the defense. The Cowboys have struggled with inconsistency and numerous injuries. Now, with Parsons’ departure, the weaknesses could become even more evident.

Advertisement

Who did the Cowboys just sign?

Daron Bland has signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. As Jerry Jones had warned, the money saved by letting Parsons go is now being used on other players.

The goal of the move is very clear. The Cowboys now have their two star cornerbacks, Bland and Trevon Diggs, secured for the near future. If injuries stay at bay, this could be one of the best units in the league.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends shocking message on why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Packers

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends shocking message on why Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to Packers

Obviously, the challenge will be in the trenches, where Jerry Jones has said the priority is stopping opponents’ running game. Kenny Clark will carry much of that responsibility as the replacement chosen by Jones after trading Micah Parsons.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Cowboys after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons to Packers
NFL

Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Cowboys after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons to Packers

Micah Parsons makes big promise to Packers
NFL

Micah Parsons makes big promise to Packers

Cowboys legend could have prevented Micah Parsons' trade
NFL

Cowboys legend could have prevented Micah Parsons' trade

Kirby Smart provides significant injury update on two key players for the Bulldogs
College Football

Kirby Smart provides significant injury update on two key players for the Bulldogs

Better Collective Logo