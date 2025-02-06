Following the AFC Championship game, many Bills fans accused the Kansas City Chiefs of receiving favorable treatment from the referees. These claims haven’t sat well with Andy Reid, who has now fired back with a sharp response to his team’s critics.

The Chiefs are undeniably the NFL’s current dynasty. Under Andy Reid’s leadership, they’ve built a powerhouse roster that now stands on the brink of making history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Despite their incredible success, skeptics continue to question whether they achieved it on their own. The latest controversy surrounds accusations that the Chiefs benefit from referee favoritism—claims that Andy Reid has now directly addressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid fires back at claims of referee favoritism toward the Chiefs

Kansas City has officially taken over as the NFL’s dominant force, a title long held by the New England Patriots. With a roster led by Patrick Mahomes—a generational talent destined to enter the GOAT debate—the Chiefs have solidified their place at the top.

see also How many times has Patrick Mahomes made back-to-back Super Bowls?

However, the road to success hasn’t been without its obstacles. As with any dynasty, the Chiefs have their share of detractors, some of whom believe their dominance has been aided by officiating decisions.

Advertisement

Since Patrick Mahomes entered the league in 2017, critics have accused the Chiefs of receiving favorable calls. Most recently, the Bills and their fanbase reignited these allegations after their AFC Championship loss to Kansas City.

Advertisement

Following their defeat, some Bills supporters pointed to controversial calls they believe influenced the outcome in the Chiefs’ favor. However, Andy Reid sees no merit in these claims, dismissing them outright as baseless.

Advertisement

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during a news conference at New Orleans Marriott on February 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I don’t think the officials care about what’s said,” Reid said on Thursday. “They’re doing their job and they’re doing it to the best of their ability. They don’t favor one side or the other, that’s not how this thing goes. It’s a good story but that’s not reality of how it works. You’d be insulting them to think that’s what they do. They go out and they call it like they see it. There’s some, as a coach, I sit there and I go, ‘I don’t agree with it.’ There’s some I agree with. That’s how it goes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Andy Reid return to the Chiefs in 2025?

Andy Reid is on the verge of cementing his legacy as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history. A win on Sunday would make him the first coach ever to secure three straight Super Bowl victories, forever etching his name in football history.

see also NFL News: Eagles could face Andy Reid and Chiefs without star player in Super Bowl according to injury report

Despite speculation about his future, Reid has made it clear that he has no plans to retire after Super Bowl LIX. The legendary coach has confirmed he will return for the 2025 season, ready to further extend Kansas City’s dynasty.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win the Super Bowl LIX? Who will win the Super Bowl LIX? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE