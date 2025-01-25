Trending topics:
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger issues a concerning warning about Steelers current situation with Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger opened up about the troubling state of the Pittsburgh Steelers under Mike Tomlin's leadership.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Olszewski/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Although they may not openly admit it, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through one of the biggest crises in franchise history. The numbers are undeniable.

The Steelers’ last playoff victory was in January 2017, the team has six consecutive playoff losses, their last Super Bowl appearance was 14 years ago, and they haven’t won a championship since the 2005 season.

Additionally, in something very concerning, Tomlin’s project is increasingly distancing itself from contenders in the AFC, such as the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What did Ben Roethlisberger say about Mike Tomlin?

Ben Roethlisberger sent a worrying message about the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers during an exclusive interview with Gerry Dulac. The legendary quarterback doesn’t see Super Bowls on the horizon because the essence of the team is fading.

“It feels like there’s no ‘Steelers Way’ anymore. There are still guys who have it, but it doesn’t feel like it. It frustrates me to watch it happen. It might be time to figure out what you’ve got to do for the next couple years to make a run.”

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

