Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Now, after the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Thursday Night to start Week 11, Sean McDermott’s team no longer has any margin for error if they want to conquer the AFC East.

The Bills’ situation is surprising because, after a convincing victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, no one expected a collapse in Florida against a Dolphins team that seemed directionless after firing general manager Chris Grier.

As if that weren’t enough, the schedule is very tough for Buffalo in the second half of the season. Buccaneers, Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bengals, Patriots, Browns, Eagles, and Jets. Six of those eight teams have a chance to make the playoffs.

Who is injured with Bills?

Dalton Kincaid suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Miami Dolphins, and now the Bills have officially ruled him out for the blockbuster matchup with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Kincaid had become one of Allen’s most reliable weapons, posting solid numbers in the 2025 season: 29 catches, 448 yards, and four touchdowns. Since it’s a muscle injury, the tight end could be out for an extended period.

Another problem for the Bills is that after playing the Bucs, their next game comes on a short week, facing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. It seems unlikely that Kincaid will recover by then, and a realistic return date would be November 30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.