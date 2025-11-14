Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bills lose Josh Allen’s key teammate for game against Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers in Week 11

Josh Allen has officially lost a key weapon for the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Josh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesJosh Allen quarterback of the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Now, after the Patriots’ win over the Jets on Thursday Night to start Week 11, Sean McDermott’s team no longer has any margin for error if they want to conquer the AFC East.

Advertisement

The Bills’ situation is surprising because, after a convincing victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, no one expected a collapse in Florida against a Dolphins team that seemed directionless after firing general manager Chris Grier.

As if that weren’t enough, the schedule is very tough for Buffalo in the second half of the season. Buccaneers, Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bengals, Patriots, Browns, Eagles, and Jets. Six of those eight teams have a chance to make the playoffs.

Advertisement

Who is injured with Bills?

Dalton Kincaid suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Miami Dolphins, and now the Bills have officially ruled him out for the blockbuster matchup with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Kincaid had become one of Allen’s most reliable weapons, posting solid numbers in the 2025 season: 29 catches, 448 yards, and four touchdowns. Since it’s a muscle injury, the tight end could be out for an extended period.

Advertisement

Another problem for the Bills is that after playing the Bucs, their next game comes on a short week, facing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. It seems unlikely that Kincaid will recover by then, and a realistic return date would be November 30 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
NFL News: Josh Allen and multiple Bills teammates handed strong fines for actions against Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Josh Allen and multiple Bills teammates handed strong fines for actions against Chiefs

Bills sign Super Bowl champ with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to help Josh Allen
NFL

Bills sign Super Bowl champ with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to help Josh Allen

Cam Newton blames Josh Allen after Bills’ loss to Dolphins
NFL

Cam Newton blames Josh Allen after Bills’ loss to Dolphins

Where to watch Venezuela vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Venezuela vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Better Collective Logo