NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen provides key injury update after loss to Mahomes’ Chiefs

Last weekend was far from ordinary for the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the loss to Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs and their subsequent elimination from the NFL Playoffs, news broke of an injury sustained by Josh Allen during the Conference Championship game. Regarding his participation in the Pro Bowl, the QB himself provided an injury update.

In a recent conversation with Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, with things settling down after the loss at Arrowhead, Allen reflected on what happened during the game and outlined the steps to follow moving forward.

“I got a little banged-up hand right now—a wrist. So, I got to talk with docs right now and figure it out. But we’ll see,” the former Wyoming player stated to the press. Although the injury occurred during the game, Allen didn’t show clear signs of discomfort throughout it.

Allen also emphasized the specific moment when the impact occurred: “It was just right at the goal line” during Sunday’s AFC Championship game. “The two-point play before halftime, got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills smiles during warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Finally, he shared how he plans to recover moving forward: “Get away, let the body heal. Got bumps and bruises from last night, took a few shots, and just trying to make sure that my body’s in as good [a] condition as it can be—giving maybe a week or two and just kind of getting back to work,” he told reporters.

Will Josh Allen play in the Pro Bowl?

The lineups for the upcoming Pro Bowl have been confirmed, and one of the quarterbacks named to represent the AFC is Josh Allen. However, due to the injury sustained in the recent game against the Chiefs, his participation remains in doubt.

If Allen is unable to participate in the event, his replacement will be New England Patriots QB, Drake Maye. The other two representatives at the position will be Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen’s words on Kincaid’s play

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs showcased their dominance in the conference final, narrowly defeating Sean McDermott‘s team. The outcome of the game could have taken a different turn, though an unfortunate play with Kincaid as the key figure didn’t go as expected.

After this outcome, Josh Allen spoke with the press and shared his feelings about the play that could have given the Bills a bit more life in the playoffs.

“I got to be better for him. I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise,” Allen said. “… He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him. That’s what it comes down to, and get him more involved. I know he’s been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn’t have played he was in, but he’s a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he’s approached this year. He’s going to be so much better next year”