Brandon Aiyuk has suddenly changes his mind about his future with the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers want a shot at redemption in 2024 after losing another Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re favorites to do that with explosive names on offense such as Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

However, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Aiyuk is not happy with the team’s front office and, as many reports pointed out, he wanted a trade to receive a massive contract extension.

Since that moment on, three teams emerged as possible options: Patriots, Browns and Steelers. The first two franchises have already confirmed they’re out of the race, but, Pittsburgh was supposed to be the final destination.

Will Brandon Aiyuk be traded from 49ers?

According to a report from Jordan Schutz, Brandon Aiyuk has suddenly changed his mind and might stay with the San Francisco 49ers. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers had everything in place for a trade, the wide receiver could stay with Kyle Shanahan.

“49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk recently had a sit-down meeting with Kyle Shanahan and others in the organization where ‘some open and candid thoughts were expressed.’ The two sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term deal and there is some optimism that Aiyuk could remain in San Francisco. Situation remains ‘very fluid’ but a sudden development.”

Which teams might trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

Right now, there are only two options on the table. A trade between 49ers and Steelers or a contract extension for Aiyuk to stay in San Francisco. Insider Tom Pelissero also weighed in on the situation.

“The 49ers have made a renewed effort in recent days to strike a long-term deal with WR Brandon Aiyuk. The situation is fluid and other teams, including Pittsburgh, are still in the mix. But a return to San Francisco appears increasingly possible. After months of speculation, sporadic negotiations and recent trade talks, the 49ers are pushing to get a deal done. Nothing done, but finally, things are moving.”